What Mappls, MapMyIndia’s homegrown navigation app offers: Key features, how to download | Top FAQs explained

After Zoho’s Arattai, India’s push for digital self-reliance has brought renewed attention to MapmyIndia’s Mappls, a homegrown navigation app developed in line with the government’s Swadeshi and Atmanirbhar Bharat missions. On 11 October, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tested the app during a drive, highlighting its key navigation and safety features such as 3D junction views, voice-guided directions, and live traffic updates. Created by New Delhi–based MapmyIndia in collaboration with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the app seeks to offer users across India a privacy-focused, hyperlocal alternative to global mapping services like Google Maps.

What is Mappls? Mappls is a homegrown digital navigation and mapping application developed by MapmyIndia, designed to help users find precise addresses, get step-by-step driving directions, and stay updated with live traffic and safety information. It integrates India-specific data and offers mapping tools tailored to Indian roads and environments.

How is Mappls linked with ISRO? In February 2021, MapmyIndia partnered with ISRO to merge its mapping technologies with ISRO’s satellite imagery and earth observation data. This collaboration allows Mappls to deliver detailed, locally relevant, and indigenous mapping solutions across India, enhancing both accuracy and coverage.

How can users download and access the app? The Mappls app is free to download via mappls.com, the Google Play Store, or the Apple App Store. It also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, enabling users to access maps and navigation through smartphones, web browsers, or in-car systems.

What are the main features of Mappls? Junction View: Navigating complex flyovers and multi-lane intersections can be confusing, especially in unfamiliar cities. The Mappls app offers a 3D representation of junctions, showing clearly marked lanes and realistic visuals of entry and exit points. This helps drivers anticipate turns and reduces the likelihood of confusion or last-minute manoeuvres.

Live Traffic Intelligence: Mappls provides real-time traffic data including congestion levels, road speed limits, traffic signal locations, and live signal timers. It also indicates the presence of speed cameras and alerts drivers to changing road conditions. This feature enables users to plan smoother and safer journeys.

NHAI Toll Savings Calculator: Through its toll calculator, Mappls allows users to estimate toll charges, identify toll passes that work along their route, and calculate savings in advance. The app also provides information on nearby toll plazas and supports in-app pass purchases for a more convenient travel experience.

Indian Languages: To ensure accessibility across India, Mappls offers navigation, map labels, and voice guidance in nine Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, and Gujarati. This feature allows users to navigate comfortably in their preferred language, regardless of their region.

Mappls Camera: The app’s built-in camera feature enables users to record locations with automatic geotagging. By taking a photo through the Mappls app, users can generate a QR code linked to that spot, making it easier to revisit or share the location later.

Speed Camera & Traffic Monitoring: Mappls alerts drivers to the presence of speed cameras, traffic signals, and other monitoring systems along their route. The feature draws from MapmyIndia’s database of traffic monitoring points, helping drivers maintain compliance and avoid violations.

Safety Alerts: This feature provides real-time notifications about potential road hazards such as potholes, sharp turns, or speed breakers. It allows drivers to take preventive action, contributing to safer driving and fewer on-road surprises.

DigiPin Integration: By integrating DigiPin, India Post’s digital addressing solution, Mappls offers verified, standardised digital addresses across the country. This improves address accuracy, enhances last-mile delivery, and simplifies location sharing for individuals and organisations.

Mappls Pin: Each location on the map can be represented by a six-character alphanumeric code, known as a Mappls Pin (for example, mmi000). This simplifies complex addresses and makes sharing and finding locations faster and more reliable.

3D Metaverse and RealView: Mappls features immersive 3D and 360-degree RealView maps, displaying routes and landmarks in lifelike detail. Users can view these in-app, on browsers, or through VR headsets. The tool also supports geo-tagging, measuring, and visual analysis of assets, offering a practical solution for urban planning and infrastructure monitoring.

How does Mappls handle user data and privacy? Mappls states that all user information is stored securely on servers located within India, and no data is transmitted outside the country. The company follows strict security measures to protect user privacy, aligning with India’s data protection principles and ensuring that users retain control over their information.