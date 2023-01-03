WhatsApp 2023 upcoming features: Calls on web, View once text and more

Companion mode

As of now, WhatsApp does not provide the option to let users use the same account on two different services or multiple devices. With companion mode, users will get the option to link and sync their WhatsApp data and use the app with the same profile on several phones. It will in fact help the users to use the same WhatsApp profile simultaneously across Android and iOS devices. It is currently available for some Android beta testers and expected to be released for all the users.