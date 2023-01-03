WhatsApp 2023 upcoming features: Calls on web, View once text and more

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, has always been innovating and launching new features. The company launched several new features last year to enhance the user's security. Community feature, Message Yourself, See profile photos of individuals and groups remained the highlight of the 2022. WhatsApp is likely to launch several new features this year to enhance voice, video and message quality for users. Here are some of the expected features that WhatsApp can launch this year:
Call tab on WhatsApp desktop
The Meta owned platform is expected to bring a dedicated call tab for the desktop version of the app. Users can track and possibly sync the data of WhatsApp calls with mobile and web applications. Reportedly, users would witness a class tab within the app’s sidebar. As of now, this feature is available for some WhatsApp beta for Windows users.
View once text
Similar to the view once media feature, the instant messaging platform would roll out the view once text feature. This feature will delete the text messages once the receipt checks the message. It will let users keep their text conversations private and secure. As of now, the feature is under development and likely to be released for beta testers first.
Picture-in-Picture for video calls on iOS (PIP)
The PIP mode lets users to multitask use other applications while staying on a WhatsApp call. This feature will reduce the video call window in a smaller interface and let users browse other applications. Notably, it is already available for Android users and will be launched by iOS users soon.
Companion mode
As of now, WhatsApp does not provide the option to let users use the same account on two different services or multiple devices. With companion mode, users will get the option to link and sync their WhatsApp data and use the app with the same profile on several phones. It will in fact help the users to use the same WhatsApp profile simultaneously across Android and iOS devices. It is currently available for some Android beta testers and expected to be released for all the users.
