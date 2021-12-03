WhatsApp users who have received an in-app message stating that the account is “Temporarily banned." The popping of this message means that the users is using an unsupported version of the popular messaging app and is using an unsupported version.

According to the various reports unsupported apps, such as WhatsApp Plus, GBWhatsApp, or apps that claim to move your WhatsApp chats between phones, are not genuine versions of WhatsApp.

Follow the steps below based on the name of the app: WhatsApp Plus or GB WhatsApp. Also, if you are using an app other than WhatsApp Plus or GB WhatsApp, saving your chat history before downloading the official WhatsApp application is recommended.

WhatsApp has recommended the following steps to save and transfer your chat history. However, it needs to be noted that there is no guarantee this will be a successful chat history transfer because WhatsApp does not support unofficial apps.

1. Wait for your temporary ban to end. The timer will show you the length of the ban.

2. In GB WhatsApp, tap More options > Chats > Back up chats.

3. Go to Phone Settings > tap Storage > Files.

4. Find the folder GB WhatsApp and tap and hold to select it.

5. In the upper right corner tap More > Rename and rename the folder to “WhatsApp".

6.Navigate to the Play Store and download the official WhatsApp app. In WhatsApp, verify your phone number.

On the Backup found screen, tap Restore > Next. WhatsApp should load with your existing chats.

If the chat history was not previously saved, it should automatically transfer to the official WhatsApp app.

WhatsApp users can follow these steps for storing backup chats by- go to WhatsApp > tap More options > Settings > Chats > Chat backup > BACK UP. Now, navigate to the Play Store and download the WhatsApp app. Verify your phone number.

