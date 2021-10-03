WhatsApp had released the View Once feature back in August after a long period of development. The feature allows WhatsApp users to send disappearing messages which self-destruct after they are opened once. However, the Facebook-owned messaging platform is still adding to it, and recently rolled out two new tools for the feature.

The popular online message application now allows users to set durations and default message timer for disappearing messages, reported WABetaInfo. The first feature allows users to choose between different durations, such as 90 days, 7 days and 24 hours, the report added.

The second feature will let users select a duration before the disappearing messages option is enabled for chats.

The feature, however, will be applicable only for new chats and “existing chats and new groups won’t be started with the default timer," WABetaInfo said.

“These new features are available today on WhatsApp beta for iOS, WhatsApp Business beta for iOS, and the support is coming on WhatsApp beta for Android very soon. Be sure to use the latest update available on TestFlight," the report further added.

The application recently got refreshed chat bubbles too in the 2.21.200.11 version for WhatsApp Messenger beta on iOS. The chat bubbles in the new update look more rounded now in both light and dark themes. They also appear larger than older chat bubbles and with slightly different colours.

The new chat bubbles are available for WhatsApp beta testers on iOS through TestFlight. If you don’t see chat bubbles after updating to the new build, kill and reopen WhatsApp again, WABetaInfo mentioned.

