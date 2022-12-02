WhatsApp allowing some ‘lucky’ users to use account on two Android devices

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly letting some users use their account on more than one device. According to a report by BGR, the instant messaging platform is allowing beta testers to link their WhatsApp account with a second device i.e. tablet. The report says that WhatsApp is alerting users on the beta channel to link their account with WhatsApp’s tablet version.
Android users, who have enrolled in WhatsApp’s beta program are reportedly seeing a banner that reads “Have an Android tablet? WhatsApp for tablet is available for beta testers." Tapping on the banner will open a pop-up at the bottom of the screen that will detail steps to connect their WhatsApp account with the tablet version. Here are the steps:
- Go to Google Play Store on your tablet and search for WhatsApp
- Click on Install. If already downloaded, update to the latest version
- Start the app and follow the on-screen instructions to link to this account
The ability to link WhatsApp to the tablet version is available for WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.24.27 and higher. Clearly, the feature is not available to every WhatsApp user and is limited to some users only.
Recently, WhatsApp introduced the Message Yourself feature to its users. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform introduced the feature for some users earlier this month and is now available for all. The feature brings the ability to send notes, reminders and shopping lists to themselves on WhatsApp. It is available to both Android and iPhone users.
In order to start using the WhatsApp Message Yourself feature, users must update the WhatsApp app on their smartphone. To do so, head to Google Play Store/Apple App Store on your device and install the latest version of the app. Once done, follow the instructions below