WhatsApp allows these users to add descriptions to forwarded media

WhatsApp allows these users to add descriptions to forwarded media2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 09:15 AM IST
- WhatsApp has introduced a beta update on Google Play Beta Program, allowing beta testers to add descriptions to forwarded media files such as images, videos, GIFs, and documents, providing more context and information to the recipients.
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new update that will allow users to add a description to forwarded media. The popular instant messaging service, which is owned by Meta, has rolled out a beta version of the update through the Google Play Beta Program. Some beta testers who have installed the update are already able to add descriptions to forwarded images, videos, GIFs, and documents.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×