WhatsApp allows these users to add descriptions to forwarded media

The ability to add a custom description to forwarded media on WhatsApp can prove to be crucial in instances where the original caption does not accurately depict the image. This feature will also be beneficial for users who wish to include additional captions or provide more context to the media file. By adding a personalized description, users can explain why they are forwarding the media, thereby reducing the chances of misinterpretations. The report suggests that this new feature will help mitigate any misunderstandings that may arise due to the original caption being unclear or inadequate.