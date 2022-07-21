In a major update, WhatsApp has got a new way to keep your chat safe while migrating from an Android phone to an iPhone. The Meta-backed messaging app announced this significant update on Twitter saying, "Today, you’ll have the ability to transfer your entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa. Now you have the freedom to switch to and from your preferred devices". According to WhatsApp's blog, a user can transfer account information, profile photo, individual chats, group chats, chat history, media, and settings from Android to iPhone. However, the transfer of call history and display name are exempted from this latest update.

