Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp saw an outage in India and across the world on Friday with thousands of users reporting glitches in the popular end-to-end encrypted application.

Many users also faced to login in the popular photo-sharing app Instagram which is also owned by Facebook.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.

According to Down Detector, which monitors and offers real-time status and outage information, users started reporting problems since 10:45 PM IST.Most users (98 per cent) reported issues of connection, sending or receiving messages and 2% users reported log-in problems.

Downdetector showed there were more than 1.2 million incidents of people reporting issues with Instagram, while over 23,000 users posted about issues with WhatsApp on the website.

Both the apps were not working globally for at least half-hour according to outage tracking website downdetector.com, however the services of both the social media apps were restored slowly.

On various social media including Twitter, users took to post about the problems they were facing with the popular cross-platform messaging application.On Twitter, #whatsappdown was the top trending topic. S

The instant messaging platform was subject to criticism all over the world due to the new privacy policy. The concerns that WhatsApp planned to share data with its parent company Facebook led to various allegations on the platform. WhatsApp, on its part, has maintained that messages on the platform are end-to-end encrypted and that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see the private messages on WhatsApp’s platform.

