WhatsApp banned 36.77 lakh accounts in India last December: Know here’s why
- Between 1 December 2022 and 31 December 2022, 3,677,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 1,389,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users, WhatsApp said in its India Monthly Report for December published under the Information Technology Rules 2021.
WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, said on Wednesday that it has banned 36.77 lakh accounts in India in November, marginally lower than the number of accounts it barred in the preceding month.
