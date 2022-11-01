WhatsApp bans 26.85 lakh accounts in September in India, 15% more than August

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp banned 26.85 lakh accounts in India in September. This includes 8.72 lakh accounts which were barred proactively before being flagged by users, the company said on Tuesday.
Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp banned 26.85 lakh accounts in India in September. This includes 8.72 lakh accounts which were barred proactively before being flagged by users, the company said on Tuesday.
Notably, the number of accounts blocked in September were 15 per cent more than the 23.28 lakh accounts the messaging platform banned in August.
Notably, the number of accounts blocked in September were 15 per cent more than the 23.28 lakh accounts the messaging platform banned in August.
Moreover, the instant messaging platform said in its 'User Safety Report' for the month of September, "Between September 01, 2022 and September 30, 2022, a total of 2,685,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 872,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users. An Indian account is identified via a 91 phone number."
Moreover, the instant messaging platform said in its 'User Safety Report' for the month of September, "Between September 01, 2022 and September 30, 2022, a total of 2,685,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 872,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users. An Indian account is identified via a 91 phone number."
The tougher IT rules, which came into effect in 2021, mandated large digital platforms (with over 50 lakh users) to publish compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken.
The tougher IT rules, which came into effect in 2021, mandated large digital platforms (with over 50 lakh users) to publish compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken.
Big social media platforms have drawn flak in the past over hate speech, misinformation and fake news circulating on their platforms. Concerns have been flagged by some quarters time and again over digital platforms acting arbitrarily in pulling down content, and 'de-platforming' users.
Big social media platforms have drawn flak in the past over hate speech, misinformation and fake news circulating on their platforms. Concerns have been flagged by some quarters time and again over digital platforms acting arbitrarily in pulling down content, and 'de-platforming' users.
The government last week announced rules for setting up a grievance appeal mechanism against arbitrary content moderation, inaction, or take down decisions of big tech companies.
The government last week announced rules for setting up a grievance appeal mechanism against arbitrary content moderation, inaction, or take down decisions of big tech companies.
According to the latest WhatsApp report, the platform received 666 grievances in September but took action only against 23.
According to the latest WhatsApp report, the platform received 666 grievances in September but took action only against 23.
"In addition to responding to and actioning on user complaints through the grievance channel, WhatsApp also deploys tools and resources to prevent harmful behavior on the platform. We are particularly focused on prevention because we believe it is much better to stop harmful activity from happening in the first place than to detect it after harm has occurred," the company explained.