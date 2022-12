WhatsApp, a Meta owned instant messaging platform, has started to test its disappearing messages shortcut button. The company introduced the feature for some of its Android beta testers.

Reportedly, WhatsApp was working on redesigning its latest disappearing messages section in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.24.9 update. The feature has eased off to mark both new and old chats as disappearing threads. Moreover, the 2.22.25.10 update for disappearing messages section is available for more testers. Interestingly, the messaging app is launching an additional entry point for its disappearing messages feature.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, some of the testers accessed the new feature after downloading the updated version of WhatsApp beta for Android (2.22.25.11 version).

The new shortcut feature can be accessed from the Manage Storage section and it is claimed to be a space-saving tool. It will be easy to mark both new and old chats as ‘disappearing threads’ after using this new section.

Moreover, reports suggest that users can set disappearing messages with a timer for automatically deleting irrelevant media. Users will also be able to get the option to configure this feature in their privacy settings or by opening chat info.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly letting some users use their account on more than one device. According to a report by BGR, the instant messaging platform is allowing beta testers to link their WhatsApp account with a second device i.e. tablet. The report says that WhatsApp is alerting users on the beta channel to link their account with WhatsApp’s tablet version.

Android users, who have enrolled in WhatsApp’s beta program are reportedly seeing a banner that reads “Have an Android tablet? WhatsApp for tablet is available for beta testers."

Tapping on the banner will open a pop-up at the bottom of the screen that will detail steps to connect their WhatsApp account with the tablet version. Here are the steps:

- Go to Google Play Store on your tablet and search for WhatsApp

- Click on Install. If already downloaded, update to the latest version

- Start the app and follow the on-screen instructions to link to this account