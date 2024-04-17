WhatsApp Beta rolls out ‘Recent Active Contacts’ feature: What is it and how it works
WhatsApp is set to introduce a new feature spotlighting recent online contacts for easier conversation initiation. This curated list aims to enhance user experience by facilitating efficient communication with active contacts.
