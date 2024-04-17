WhatsApp, the messaging platform under the Meta umbrella, could unveil a novel feature aimed at streamlining user interaction. This forthcoming addition, discovered during beta testing, promises to spotlight recent online contacts, enabling users to effortlessly initiate conversations with those they have recently engaged with.

Reportedly observed in beta trials by WABetainfo, this upcoming functionality marks yet another step in WhatsApp's ongoing quest to enhance user experience and bolster security measures. The anticipated feature is anticipated to furnish users with a convenient means of connecting with friends, family, and colleagues who are presently active or have been online recently.

Unlike presenting a comprehensive roster of online contacts, this feature will curate a select list of recent active contacts. This curated lineup is expected to prove invaluable when users are seeking to commence a call, affording valuable insights into who is currently available for communication.

WhatsApp's initiative to introduce this feature is in line with its broader commitment to optimizing its platform for more efficient and timely communication. By prompting users to engage with contacts who have recently been active, WhatsApp seeks to facilitate enhanced communication experiences, enabling users to seamlessly reach out whenever they are available.

To recall, reports also suggest that WhatsApp is actively working on updates to bolster security and introduce new features. In November last year, the platform rolled out a chat lock feature, allowing users to safeguard sensitive conversations with a secret code. However, a notable gap existed as this feature was limited to primary devices, leaving chats exposed on linked devices.

To address this issue, WhatsApp is reportedly developing an update to extend chat locking capabilities to all linked devices, not just the primary one. This update aims to enhance user privacy by ensuring that locked chats remain protected across various platforms.

As per WABetaInfo reports, the latest WhatsApp beta version is allegedly testing this new feature, enabling users to lock chats simultaneously across multiple devices. Users can activate this feature by setting up a secret code on their primary device and applying it to other linked devices through the updated privacy settings.

