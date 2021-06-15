WhatsApp beta update for Android to undo this feature; check details

WhatsApp has announced that it will revoke the changes it recently introduced to certain UI elements in chat notifications on Andriod. In an earlier update, WhatsApp had changed the tint of app's name, as well as 'Reply' and 'Mark as read' to blue in the dark theme. But it has now restored the colour of these elements back to the original green, reported WABetaInfo, which keeps an eye on latest WhatsApp updates across platforms.

