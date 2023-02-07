WhatsApp brings ability to share up to 100 media for THESE users
- Users who have enrolled in the app’s beta program will be able to share up to 100 media in one go after updating WhatsApp to the latest version. The update is available on Google Play Store.
Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for select users that allow them to share up to 100 media within chats. As reported by WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging app is releasing WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.4.3 that brings the feature.
