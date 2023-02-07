WhatsApp brings ability to share up to 100 media for THESE users

Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for select users that allow them to share up to 100 media within chats. As reported by WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging app is releasing WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.4.3 that brings the feature.

Users who have enrolled in the app’s beta program will be able to share up to 100 media in one go after updating WhatsApp to the latest version. The update is available on Google Play Store.

As mentioned above, the feature is currently available to Android beta users of WhatsApp. It will be rolled out to more users in the near future.

Sharing a screenshot of the feature, the report says that users can attempt to select more than 30 media in the media picker within the app to check whether the increased media sharing feature is enabled for their WhatsApp account. If the feature is available, users can finally share up to 100 media on WhatsApp.

The feature will make it easier for users to share entire albums with other users on WhatsApp. The new limit will also help prevent users from selecting the same photo or video more than once in case they need to send a lot of media files, the report says.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is planning to bring a host of new features to the platform. One of them is the ability to pin messages within individual groups and chats. At present, users can pin select chats in the chat list. With the new ability to pin messages within chats, users will be able to easily access their important chats.

The feature is currently under development. WaBetaInfo says that in the case that a message is pinned and the recipient is on an old version of WhatsApp, the app will add a message in the conversation in order to ask to upgrade to the latest version available on the store.