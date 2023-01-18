Meta-owned instant messaging app has rolled out a new feature for some users that allows them to share voice notes as status updates. According to a report by WaBetaInfo - the online WhatsApp feature tracking platform, the new ability is currently available with the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.2.8 update available on the Google Play Store.

With the new feature, some Android beta testers can share voice notes as status updates. The feature is available within the text status section. WhatsApp will also offer more control to the users over their voice recordings by enabling them to discard a recording before sharing it.

The maximum recording time for a voice note is 30 seconds. Voice notes shared as status updates will be end-to-end encrypted. Also, voice notes shared via status disappear after 24 hours, similar to the images and videos. Users will also have the ability to delete voice notes for everyone after they have been posted as status updates:

As mentioned above, the feature is available to WhatsApp users who install the latest beta from the Google Play Store. As per WaBetaInfo, it is rolling out to even more users over the coming weeks.

In other news, WhatsApp has announced that its forward media with caption feature is now available for Android users. This feature will help users to add captions to the media files and further come handy to quickly search old files simply by searching the keywords from the caption. After forwarding a media with caption, a new view will emerge at the bottom of the screen. This will allow them to know whether the feature is enabled or not. Moreover, it comes with a dismiss button to delete the caption from the image before any user forwards the message if she decides not to forward it.