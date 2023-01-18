WhatsApp brings ability to share voice notes via status updates for these users2 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 02:54 PM IST
Meta-owned instant messaging app has rolled out a new feature for some users that allows them to share voice notes as status updates. According to a report by WaBetaInfo - the online WhatsApp feature tracking platform, the new ability is currently available with the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.2.8 update available on the Google Play Store.