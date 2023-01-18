WhatsApp brings ability to share voice notes via status updates for these users

In other news, WhatsApp has announced that its forward media with caption feature is now available for Android users. This feature will help users to add captions to the media files and further come handy to quickly search old files simply by searching the keywords from the caption. After forwarding a media with caption, a new view will emerge at the bottom of the screen. This will allow them to know whether the feature is enabled or not. Moreover, it comes with a dismiss button to delete the caption from the image before any user forwards the message if she decides not to forward it.