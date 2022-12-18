WhatsApp brings Bigg Boss 16 sticker pack: Here’s how to download

WhatsApp brings Bigg Boss 16 sticker pack: Here’s how to download2 min read . 06:55 PM IST
- WhatsApp has introduced two new stickers packs - Bigg Boss 16 designed by Colors TV and A day of a Human sticker pack made by Agus Paillet.
Meta-owned WhatsApp has introduced two new stickers packs for its users. These include Bigg Boss 16 designed by Colors TV and A day of a Human sticker pack made by Agus Paillet. Both these sticker packs are available for download on both Android smartphones and Apple iPhones as well as desktop. Wondering how to download them and start sharing with your friends? Here’s a step-by-step guide. But before proceeding, make sure you are running the latest version of WhatsApp on your phone
Meta-owned WhatsApp has introduced two new stickers packs for its users. These include Bigg Boss 16 designed by Colors TV and A day of a Human sticker pack made by Agus Paillet. Both these sticker packs are available for download on both Android smartphones and Apple iPhones as well as desktop. Wondering how to download them and start sharing with your friends? Here’s a step-by-step guide. But before proceeding, make sure you are running the latest version of WhatsApp on your phone
On Android
On Android
- Open WhatsApp on your smartphone
- Open WhatsApp on your smartphone
- Go to the contact’s chat that you wish to send the sticker to
- Go to the contact’s chat that you wish to send the sticker to
- Now, tap on tap Emoji> Stickers> Add plus (+) icon on the right corner to open the Sticker section
- Now, tap on tap Emoji> Stickers> Add plus (+) icon on the right corner to open the Sticker section
- You will see both Bigg Boss 16 and A day of a Human sticker packs there. Tap Download
- You will see both Bigg Boss 16 and A day of a Human sticker packs there. Tap Download
- Now go back to the Sticker section and choose from the sticker pack and send it your friends/family.
- Now go back to the Sticker section and choose from the sticker pack and send it your friends/family.
On iPhone
On iPhone
- Open WhatsApp on your Apple iPhone
- Open WhatsApp on your Apple iPhone
- Go to the individual/group chat you want to share sticker with
- Go to the individual/group chat you want to share sticker with
- Tap on the stickers icon and then tap on the + icon to add new sticker pack
- Tap on the stickers icon and then tap on the + icon to add new sticker pack
- You will see new sticker packs here. Tap on the download icon
- You will see new sticker packs here. Tap on the download icon
- Now, go back to the sticker section and start sharing stickers with your contacts
- Now, go back to the sticker section and start sharing stickers with your contacts
Do note that users can also mark stickers as their favourite. To do so, follow these steps
Do note that users can also mark stickers as their favourite. To do so, follow these steps
- Tap Emoji and then go to Stickers.
- Tap Emoji and then go to Stickers.
- Next, tap and hold the sticker, then tap ADD.
- Next, tap and hold the sticker, then tap ADD.
Alternatively, tap the sticker from within an individual or group chat window > ADD TO FAVORITES.
Alternatively, tap the sticker from within an individual or group chat window > ADD TO FAVORITES.
In other news, WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature for its users that will provide users an ability to turn off call notifications on Windows beta. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, this feature to turn off notifications for WhatsApp calls has been introduced to beta testers as of now after launching the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2250.4.0 update which is available on the Microsoft Store.
In other news, WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature for its users that will provide users an ability to turn off call notifications on Windows beta. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, this feature to turn off notifications for WhatsApp calls has been introduced to beta testers as of now after launching the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2250.4.0 update which is available on the Microsoft Store.