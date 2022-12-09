WhatsApp brings Message Yourself feature to Windows Beta users: Report

WhatsApp desktop users can head to the Microsoft Store to install the beta for Windows 2.2248.2.0 version on their computer/laptop. After downloading the update, they will see an icon within the cell that represents their personal chat. Every time users send a message to the chat with their own phone number, the message will be delivered to all linked devices so they are always available. Messages sent to this chat will be end-to-end encrypted like other messages on WhatsApp.

