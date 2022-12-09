WhatsApp brings Message Yourself feature to Windows Beta users: Report

WhatsApp brings Message Yourself feature to Windows Beta users: Report1 min read . 09:42 PM IST
- WhatsApp says that with the Message Yourself feature, users will be able to send photos, audios, videos along with messages to themselves.
Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a Message Yourself feature to some users. According to waBetaInfo – the online WhatsApp feature tracker, Windows Beta users are getting the feature right now. It is available to desktop users who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2248.2.0 update from the Microsoft Store. The feature is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days.
With the 'Message Yourself' feature, WhatsApp users will be able to send texts, media and notes to themselves. At present, users have to rely on tricks like using wa.me/+91 followed by their 10-digit mobile number to send messages to themselves.
WhatsApp desktop users can head to the Microsoft Store to install the beta for Windows 2.2248.2.0 version on their computer/laptop. After downloading the update, they will see an icon within the cell that represents their personal chat. Every time users send a message to the chat with their own phone number, the message will be delivered to all linked devices so they are always available. Messages sent to this chat will be end-to-end encrypted like other messages on WhatsApp.
To recall, the feature was rolled out to Android and iOS users last month. In order to start using WhatsApp’s Message Yourself feature, users need to update the WhatsApp app on their smartphone. To do so, they can head to Google Play Store/Apple App Store and install the latest version of the app. Once done, they need to follow these instructions
Step 1- Go to WhatsApp
Step 2- Tap on the new chat button - available on top right corner on iPhone and bottom on Android phones
Step 3- Here, you will find contact card with your mobile number as ‘Message Yourself’
Step 4- Simply click on the contact and start messaging yourself
WhatsApp says that with the Message Yourself feature, users will be able to send photos, audios, videos along with messages to themselves. They will also be able to share documents and media directly from their smartphones.
