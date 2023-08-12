Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature to its Android beta testers. As reported by WaBetaInfo, the feature allows WhatsApp users to add multiple accounts to the popular messaging app.

At present, individuals who want to include a second account on their smartphone resort to installing a cloned version of WhatsApp. The workaround, however, works on certain Android devices. The recently added multi-account feature in the latest beta version offers an account switcher that facilitates transitioning between the primary account associated with the smartphone and other WhatsApp accounts.

As indicated by the report, the multi-account feature is currently accessible to a limited number of beta testers who have updated to WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.17.8. It is anticipated to become available to a broader user base over the coming weeks.

When enabled, WhatsApp will present a small downward-pointing arrow icon adjacent to the QR code in the settings menu. Thereafter a card will emerge, showcasing the primary account, along with an "Add account" button. Tapping this button will enable users to incorporate an account registered on another device, and recent messages will synchronize with their phone.

The report also shares a screenshot of the feature showing the popup card, which also serves as an account switcher, will display the phone number linked to the respective WhatsApp account. This functionality will empower users to distinguish between accounts effortlessly, alongside the profile photo and username. The feature had previously been observed in development back in June.

WhatsApp had earlier introduced a "companion mode," allowing users to set up an iPhone or Android smartphone as a secondary device, thereby enabling the utilization of a single account across multiple devices. Nevertheless, users are currently restricted to employing only one account on a given device. Some Android devices, such as Samsung smartphones, facilitate "cloning" of WhatsApp to incorporate a second account.

The multi-account feature, accessible to select beta testers, streamlines access to personal conversations and professional chats—assuming distinct accounts are in use—providing a convenient mechanism. Notifications and conversations will be displayed separately, in accordance with information from the feature tracker.