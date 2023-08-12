WhatsApp brings multi-account feature for Android beta users: How to use1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 06:56 PM IST
WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that allows users to add multiple accounts to the app on Android. The feature is currently accessible to a limited number of beta testers.
Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature to its Android beta testers. As reported by WaBetaInfo, the feature allows WhatsApp users to add multiple accounts to the popular messaging app.
