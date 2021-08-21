WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had confirmed in June that the messaging platform is working on multi-device support. The idea was to allow users to access WhatsApp account on devices other than the smartphone that houses the registered mobile number for the account. All they have to do is to link the devices to their WhatsApp account.

While WhatsApp had allowed WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop and Portal to run under the multi-device support, it has now added Apple iPad to the list of compatible devices, reported WABetaInfo, a portal that tracks latest updates on WhatsApp.

The plan to bring multi-device support to Apple iPads is under development and will be rolled out in future updates, it added. Soon, the feature might be introduced for Android tablets too.

WhatsApp also doesn't allow a second smartphone to one of the linked devices. We also might see some changes on this front in coming days.

Multi device support was rolled out for beta testers in July. It can link up to four devices and a smartphone. Users will most likely log in using a QR code. Once linked to the WhatsApp account on the smartphone, the messaging platform will be accessible on other devices, even after the first devices switches off.

Apart from text messages, voice and video calls can also be made using one of the linked devices.

