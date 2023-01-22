WhatsApp brings new shortcuts for Group admins on iPhone1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 12:33 PM IST
- The latest WhatsApp iOS update is available on the App Store. To begin using these shortcuts, iPhone users are advised to update the app on their device.
Meta-owned WhatsApp has submitted the latest 23.1.75 update on Apple App Store. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the update brings new shortcuts for group admins. These shortcuts will allow group admins on WhatsApp Group to easily perform actions for a certain contact.
