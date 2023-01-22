Meta-owned WhatsApp has submitted the latest 23.1.75 update on Apple App Store. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the update brings new shortcuts for group admins. These shortcuts will allow group admins on WhatsApp Group to easily perform actions for a certain contact.

What are the new shortcuts?

As per the report, WhatsApp now highlights a user’s contact number in the events like when a participant joins or leaves a group. With the new update, group admins can also tap and hold a contact’s number to quickly make calls on WhatsApp. They can also chat with the group participants in private.

Other shortcuts added with the latest iOS version of WhatsApp are the ability to copy the phone number and add group participants in the address book. WaBetaInfo report says that the shortcuts will be ‘useful in large groups where it can be complicated to find a specific contact among the many participants’.

The latest WhatsApp iOS update is available on the App Store. To begin using these shortcuts, iPhone users are advised to update the app on their device.

In another news, WhatsApp may soon allow users to share photos with other contacts in the original quality. At present, images shared via WhatsApp get compressed, resulting in grainy photos. But, according to WaBetaInfo, the company is working on the ability to send photos in original quality. WaBetaInfo is an online website which tracks upcoming features of WhatsApp.

The platform discovered the feature in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.2.11 update. As per the report, the messaging app plans to add a new setting icon within the drawing tool header. The new icon will allow users to configure image quality, including their original quality. This will give them more control over the quality of photos.