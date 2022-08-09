WhatsApp brings new updates: Status reaction, spelling action, and more

According to the information provided by WABetaInfo, a total of seven new features have been announced by the messaging platform for iOS, Android, and Desktop the previous week.
WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging platform has become an integral part of our lives. Whether you are an iPhone user or an Android user, you would have noticed notifications for regular updates by the application. WhatsApp is constantly working to enhance the user experience and bring changes in its features.
WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging platform has become an integral part of our lives. Whether you are an iPhone user or an Android user, you would have noticed notifications for regular updates by the application. WhatsApp is constantly working to enhance the user experience and bring changes in its features.
WABetaInfo tweeted, “WhatsApp news of the week: status reactions! 7 features have been announced on WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, and Desktop!"
WABetaInfo has mentioned a concept to manage WhatsApp storage by bringing the old storage usage section from a different entry point.
Interestingly, WhatsApp is working on status reactions on WhatsApp beta for Android. It will let users react to other’s status by choosing one of the eight available emojis which are Heart-eyes, Face with tears of joy, Face with open mouth, Crying face, Folded hands, Clapping hands, Party popper, Hundred points, and the famous Smiling face.
Moreover, as per the information provided by the messaging platform, it is also working on a tweaked version for the context menu on WhatsApp beta for Windows by including the spelling action. It is also working on a feature that lets community members toggle phone number sharing so that users can choose who can see their phone number in a certain sub-group.
Group discussions are one of the recent new features for WhatsApp's toolkit that have seen a major development. According to a report by WABetaInfo, group managers and members of WhatsApp's iPhone beta version 22.16.0.75 may see who left the group or was removed from it within the last 60 days (via WABetaInfo).
Currently, WhatsApp users can delete any messages within up to 68 minutes. The Meta-owned instant messaging app is now increasing this time limit to over two days. Announcing the new time limit via a post on Twitter, the company writes “Rethinking your message? Now you’ll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send."
