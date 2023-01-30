WhatsApp brings new video mode for Android users: Details1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 07:01 PM IST
- New video mode comes with WhatsApp for Android 2.23.2.73 update.
Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out a new camera mode for its Android app users. With the new camera mode, users will be able to record videos on WhatsApp hands-free. At present, WhatsApp users need to tap and hold the camera button to record videos. But with the new feature, they can simply switch to video mode.
