Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out a new camera mode for its Android app users. With the new camera mode, users will be able to record videos on WhatsApp hands-free. At present, WhatsApp users need to tap and hold the camera button to record videos. But with the new feature, they can simply switch to video mode.

First reported by WaBetaInfo, the new video mode comes with WhatsApp for Android 2.23.2.73 update. It is already available on Google Play Store. Those interested can head to the Play Store to update the WhatsApp app on their device and start using the feature.

In addition to the new video mode, this update also comes with bug fixes and performance improvements from the previous 2.23.2 beta build.

Meanwhile, WaBetaInfo has discovered new features that WhatsApp is working on. As spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.3.7 update, the platform is working on new fonts that will be released in the future. These include Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2, and Morning Breeze. “Thanks to new fonts, users will be able to add more personalization and creativity to their text within images, videos, and GIFs and better express themselves by making their content more visually attractive," the report says.

For iPhone users, WhatsApp is working on the ability to react to messages within the Community announcement group. As spotted in WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.2.0.75 update, users will see an in-app banner to inform users about message reactions within the announcement group. In this case, it will be needed to update the version of WhatsApp from the App Store or the TestFlight app in order to react to messages sent within the community announcement group, the report says.