WhatsApp brings new video mode for Android users: Details

Meanwhile, WaBetaInfo has discovered new features that WhatsApp is working on. As spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.3.7 update, the platform is working on new fonts that will be released in the future. These include Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2, and Morning Breeze. “Thanks to new fonts, users will be able to add more personalization and creativity to their text within images, videos, and GIFs and better express themselves by making their content more visually attractive," the report says.