WhatsApp brings the ability to speed up voice notes for more users

WhatsApp brings the ability to speed up voice notes for more users2 min read . 08:45 PM IST
- Ability to speed up audio messages is already available for Android and iOS users of WhatsApp. It now rolling out to beta users on Windows.
Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to speed up voice notes for Windows beta users. As reported by WaBetaInfo – the online WhatsApp feature tracker, the feature allows Windows beta users to listen to audio messages by speeding them up to 1.5x or 2.0x.
“WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2241.0.0 is marked as a compatible update but some users may be able to get the same feature on a different version since it is a rollout", the report says. In order to check whether your device has received the feature, play a voice note. If the playback speed button shows up, you can finally start using this feature. It is noteworthy to state here that the feature is already available for Android and iOS users of WhatsApp.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp has started rolling out update version 22.21.75 for iPhone users through the Apple Store. This updated version of the app adds the ability to iPhone users to react to the status updates of other users. This feature is already available on Android and now it is being made available for iPhone users as well.
Apple Store changelog has officially announced the new feature but has also mentioned that the Status Reaction feature will arrive for all users ‘over the coming weeks.’ Earlier, WhatsApp started beta-testing this new feature for both iOS and Android users. This new feature would allow users to react to status updates with available emojis. The emojis that will be included in this feature will not be similar to the ones that are available on both WhatsApp and Instagram direct messages.
Apart from this new development, the new update also adds multiple other features. With this new update, only admins will be notified when a member leaves a group. Moreover, group admins can now delete others messages for all group members. WhatsApp will also show the other participants who deleted the message.
