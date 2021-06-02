Facebook is conducting a slimmed-down version of its annual developer conference F8 Refresh. At the conference, the company announced new features for its WhatsApp Business API that will make it quicker for businesses to get started and for people to easily chat with these businesses.

Starting a business account on WhatsApp is faster

The company claims that it has cut down the time it takes for businesses to get up and running from weeks to just five minutes. Whether a business wants to work with a business solution provider or get support directly from Facebook in the future, the company claims these improvements will make it easier for more medium and larger businesses to have customer conversations on WhatsApp.

Customers can receive additional information from businesses

The instant messaging platform is improving how businesses can communicate with their customers. For example, businesses were often limited to sending timely notifications, which made it difficult to follow up with customers outside of a 24-hour window. The app will support more types of messages -- to let people know when an item is back in stock, for example.

New messaging features

WhatsApp is also rolling out new messaging features that can help people get business done faster. New list messages present a menu of up to 10 options so people no longer need to type out a response. Reply buttons will allow people to quickly make a selection from up to three options with just a quick tap that a business can set ahead of time through their WhatsApp Business API account.

Additionally, WhatsApp has made it clear that people still need to reach out to start a conversation or request a business contact them via WhatsApp. With these updates, the company is also providing new ways for people to give greater feedback about the experience they are having if they have a reason to block a business.

Reacting to the new update, Harsha Solanki, MD Infobip India said, “We have seen a great uptake in the number of business wanting to communicate with their customers through WhatsApp API. There have been several businesses who have seen a clear uplift in their user engagement and click through rates through the WhatsApp solution. This new update will make it easier for businesses of all sizes to consider WhatsApp API for their customer engagement journey."

Ravi Sundararajan, COO Gupshup said, "Over the last 1 year, businesses have realised the importance of having a seamless online communication with their customers. WhatsApp is where most customers are and there isn't a better platform for quality customer engagement. We are excited that with the new easy on-boarding, more businesses will be able to benefit and find an efficient way to interact with their customers.

