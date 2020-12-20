WhatsApp Carts and Catalog: How to shop on the application

WhatsApp last week introduced a new feature called carts which is built to facilitate businesses in showcasing their catalogs as well as receiving orders through them. The company had earlier launched catalogs which allowed customers to quickly see what’s available and helped businesses organize their chats around particular items. Carts helps further by allowing customers to accumulate the required products in a single cart.

Carts are a useful tool for messaging businesses that typically sell multiple items at once, like a local restaurant or clothing store. With carts, people can browse a catalog, select multiple products and send the order as one message to the business. This will make it simpler for businesses to keep track of order inquiries, manage requests from customers and close sales.

Here’s how the user can use the new carts on WhatsApp:

When you are visiting a business’ catalog on WhatsApp, you can use the ‘Message Business’ to start a conversation or use the ‘Add to Cart’ button if you’re ready to place an order with the business about a product that you’re viewing

Adding products to cart:

Open WhatsApp.

Go to your chat or business profile of the business you’d like to order from.

Tap on the shopping button icon listed next to their name to access their catalog.

Once the catalog opens, browse through the products you’d like to order.

Tap on the product you like.

Tap Add to Cart on product if you’d like to order.

Alternatively, you can also tap ‘Message Business’ if you’d like to ask a specific question about the product.

Editing your cart:

Tap ‘View Cart’ to see all the products added to your cart.

Tap ‘Add More’ if you wish to navigate back to the catalog to continue adding more products.

You can also edit quantity for each product added to your cart.

Placing an order:

Once you’ve successfully updated your cart, you can send it to the seller as a WhatsApp message.

Once sent, you will be able to see the details of your order by tapping on the ‘View Cart’ button in your chat window with the seller.

