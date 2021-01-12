WhatsApp clarifies 'rumours' surrounding privacy issues

WhatsApp dominated the messaging space for years. The instant messaging application had recently updated its privacy policy and users who didn’t accept the new policy were given the option to delete their account. The changes in the policy have raised concerns regarding the apps ability to protect user’s data. To clarify its stance regarding the changes in policy, WhatsApp recently shared a few points that it claims addresses the rumours surrounding the application.

The instant messaging application, through a tweet, said, “We want to address some rumors and be 100% clear we continue to protect your private messages with end-to-end encryption." With the Tweet, the messaging application also shared a few pointers regarding the changes in privacy policy.

Here’s what WhatsApp has to say about the recent changes:

WhatsApp cannot see your private messages or hear your calls and neither can Facebook

WhatsApp does not keep logs of who everyone is messaging and calling

WhatsApp cannot see your shared location and neither can Facebook

WhatsApp does not share your contacts with Facebook

WhatsApp groups remain private

The user can set their messages to dissapear

The user can download their data

The company, in its blog emphasised that this update includes changes related to messaging a business on WhatsApp, which it claims is optional.

As some large businesses need to use hosting services to manage their communication with customers, WhatsApp claims that is why they are giving businesses the option to use secure hosting services from Facebook to manage WhatsApp chats with their customers. Whether the users communicate with a business by phone, email, or WhatsApp, it can see what you’re saying and may use that information for its own marketing purposes, which may include advertising on Facebook.

