WhatsApp companion mode comes to these Android users: Details

Companion mode on WhatsApp allows users to link their account to other devices like a tablet. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is rolling out companion mode for smartphones on Android beta. Option to link another device will appear within the registration screen. It must be noted here that users can link up to 4 devices at once which means one can link more than two mobile devices to his/her WhatsApp account.
The report says that after linking a WhatsApp account to a new mobile phone, chat history on the primary device will be synced across other linked devices. Also, personal messages as well as calls will be end-to-end encrypted even if one uses WhatsApp from a linked smartphone. ‘When someone sends you a message, it is sent to all your devices so encryption is always preserved’, the report adds.
However, users may not be able to enjoy all WhatsApp features since this is a beta version. For example, the ability to view live locations and manage broadcast lists and stickers may not be available.
It is worth mentioning here that the companion mode between mobile phones is available for some beta testers running the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update. It is expected to roll out to more users over the coming weeks. Want to join WhatsApp Android beta program and use new features before others, here’s how to do it
Step 1- Go to the Google Play Store.
Step 2- Search for WhatsApp in the search bar.
Step 3- Open the WhatsApp page and scroll down to bottom where you will see the 'Become a beta tester' option.
Step 4- Click on 'I'm in' and then confirm with 'Join'