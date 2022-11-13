WhatsApp companion mode comes to these Android users: Details

Companion mode on WhatsApp allows users to link their account to other devices like a tablet. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is rolling out companion mode for smartphones on Android beta. Option to link another device will appear within the registration screen. It must be noted here that users can link up to 4 devices at once which means one can link more than two mobile devices to his/her WhatsApp account.

