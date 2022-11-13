Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / App News /  WhatsApp companion mode comes to these Android users: Details

WhatsApp companion mode comes to these Android users: Details

2 min read . 12:30 PM ISTLivemint
WhatsApp users can link up to 4 devices at once

  • After linking a WhatsApp account to a new mobile phone, chat history on the primary device will be synced across other linked devices. Also, personal messages as well as calls will be end-to-end encrypted even if one uses

Companion mode on WhatsApp allows users to link their account to other devices like a tablet. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is rolling out companion mode for smartphones on Android beta. Option to link another device will appear within the registration screen. It must be noted here that users can link up to 4 devices at once which means one can link more than two mobile devices to his/her WhatsApp account.

Companion mode on WhatsApp allows users to link their account to other devices like a tablet. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is rolling out companion mode for smartphones on Android beta. Option to link another device will appear within the registration screen. It must be noted here that users can link up to 4 devices at once which means one can link more than two mobile devices to his/her WhatsApp account.

The report says that after linking a WhatsApp account to a new mobile phone, chat history on the primary device will be synced across other linked devices. Also, personal messages as well as calls will be end-to-end encrypted even if one uses WhatsApp from a linked smartphone. ‘When someone sends you a message, it is sent to all your devices so encryption is always preserved’, the report adds.

The report says that after linking a WhatsApp account to a new mobile phone, chat history on the primary device will be synced across other linked devices. Also, personal messages as well as calls will be end-to-end encrypted even if one uses WhatsApp from a linked smartphone. ‘When someone sends you a message, it is sent to all your devices so encryption is always preserved’, the report adds.

However, users may not be able to enjoy all WhatsApp features since this is a beta version. For example, the ability to view live locations and manage broadcast lists and stickers may not be available.

However, users may not be able to enjoy all WhatsApp features since this is a beta version. For example, the ability to view live locations and manage broadcast lists and stickers may not be available.

It is worth mentioning here that the companion mode between mobile phones is available for some beta testers running the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update. It is expected to roll out to more users over the coming weeks. Want to join WhatsApp Android beta program and use new features before others, here’s how to do it

It is worth mentioning here that the companion mode between mobile phones is available for some beta testers running the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update. It is expected to roll out to more users over the coming weeks. Want to join WhatsApp Android beta program and use new features before others, here’s how to do it

Step 1- Go to the Google Play Store.

Step 1- Go to the Google Play Store.

Step 2- Search for WhatsApp in the search bar.

Step 2- Search for WhatsApp in the search bar.

Step 3- Open the WhatsApp page and scroll down to bottom where you will see the 'Become a beta tester' option.

Step 3- Open the WhatsApp page and scroll down to bottom where you will see the 'Become a beta tester' option.

Step 4- Click on 'I'm in' and then confirm with 'Join'

Step 4- Click on 'I'm in' and then confirm with 'Join'

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is testing a beta version for the reduction of notification overload on user accounts by automatically muting the group notification alerts which exceed a certain number of members and categorically, could be a large group. To recall, the instant messaging app has recently increased its group chat participants limit from 256 to 1,024 members to bring more business and make the platform popular for official works

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is testing a beta version for the reduction of notification overload on user accounts by automatically muting the group notification alerts which exceed a certain number of members and categorically, could be a large group. To recall, the instant messaging app has recently increased its group chat participants limit from 256 to 1,024 members to bring more business and make the platform popular for official works

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP