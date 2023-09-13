WhatsApp debuts broadcast tool Channels, top celebs join2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 10:46 PM IST
Admins will be able to make changes to their Updates for up to 30 days, when they are automatically deleted from servers.
New Delhi: Meta Platforms-owned instant messaging service WhatsApp has announced the launch of WhatsApp Channels in India and over 150 countries that will deliver private updates from organizations, sports teams, artists, and thought leaders that people can follow. WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool within the app, the company said in a statement.