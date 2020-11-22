After weeks of officially launching the much-awaited ' Disappearing Messages ' feature with a time limit of seven days before the message gets automatically deleted, WhatsApp recently released the update for its Indian users.

The Facebook-owned messaging app had earlier announced that the feature is now official and will be rolled out to its 2-billion plus users "during this month."

The 'Disappearing Messages' feature is available for individual as well as group chats. However, in group chats, the group admins will be able to enable disappearing messages in group chats.

The feature is available on all WhatsApp-supported devices including Android, iOS, and Linux-based KaiOS devices, along with WhatsApp Web and Desktop platform.

As mentioned, once Disappearing Messages feature is enabled, new messages sent in the individual or group chat will disappear after seven days.

The most recent selection controls all messages in the chat. "This setting won’t affect messages you previously sent or received in the chat," WhatsApp said in its support page.

Disappearing messages will also wipe out photos and videos after seven days, and while messages will disappear for both parties it’s still possible to take screenshots or just simply copy messages before they are automatically deleted. Or, you can also save the photos or other content with auto-download on. You can turn auto-download off in WhatsApp Settings > Data and Storage Usage.

If a user doesn’t open WhatsApp in the seven day period, the message will disappear. However, the preview of the message might still be displayed in notifications until WhatsApp is opened.

Moreover, if a disappearing message is forwarded to a chat with disappearing messages off, the message won’t disappear in the forwarded chat. Also, if a user creates a backup before a message disappears, the disappearing message will be included in the backup. Disappearing messages will be deleted when a user restores from a backup.

How to enable WhatsApp Disappearing messages feature on Android and iOS smartphones:

Open the WhatsApp chat on your Android or iOS devices.

Tap the contact’s name.

Along with the contact's information, you will also find an option of Tap Disappearing messages, right above the "Encryption" of the messages option.

Once you have tapped on it, select on.

It will switch on the disappearing messages option for the particular chat.

How to switch off Disappearing Messages feature on Android and iOS devices:

Once disabled, messages sent in the chat will no longer disappear.

Open the WhatsApp chat.

Tap the contact’s name.

Tap Disappearing messages.

Select Off.

How to use WhatsApp disappearing messages on KaiOS:

Open the WhatsApp chat.

Press Options > View Contact > OK.

Select Disappearing Messages and press on Edit.

If prompted, press Next > OK. You then need to select On and then press on OK.

An important thing to note here is that once Disappearing Messages feature is on, there, however, is no option of customizing the time frame after which the messages will be deleted.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via