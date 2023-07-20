WhatsApp down for several users globally, Meta ‘quickly’ resolves the issue1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 06:16 AM IST
WhatsApp experienced a global outage on Wednesday, with over 26,000 users in the US reporting issues. The platform quickly resolved the connectivity problem.
Social media platform, WhatsApp was down for thousands of users globally on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. In the United States, more than 26,000 people reported an outage of messaging service of the WhatsApp application.
“We’re working quickly to resolve connectivity issues with WhatsApp and we’ll update you here as soon as possible," the WhatsApp platform said in its tweet.
A few hours later, it resolved the issue and the connectivity was back. “and we're back, happy chatting!" it added.