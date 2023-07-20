comScore
Social media platform, WhatsApp was down for thousands of users globally on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. In the United States, more than 26,000 people reported an outage of messaging service of the WhatsApp application.

After these reports, the Meta-owned platform said it was working on the issue and share an update on the outage as soon as possible. It provided the information on its official Twitter handle.

“We’re working quickly to resolve connectivity issues with WhatsApp and we’ll update you here as soon as possible," the WhatsApp platform said in its tweet.

A few hours later, it resolved the issue and the connectivity was back. “and we're back, happy chatting!" it added.

Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 06:18 AM IST
