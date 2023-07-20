Hello User
Business News/ Technology / App News/  WhatsApp down for several users globally, Meta 'quickly' resolves the issue

WhatsApp down for several users globally, Meta ‘quickly’ resolves the issue

1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 06:16 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Alka Jain

WhatsApp experienced a global outage on Wednesday, with over 26,000 users in the US reporting issues. The platform quickly resolved the connectivity problem.

WhatsApp gets restored after being down for several users.

Social media platform, WhatsApp was down for thousands of users globally on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. In the United States, more than 26,000 people reported an outage of messaging service of the WhatsApp application.

After these reports, the Meta-owned platform said it was working on the issue and share an update on the outage as soon as possible. It provided the information on its official Twitter handle.

“We’re working quickly to resolve connectivity issues with WhatsApp and we’ll update you here as soon as possible," the WhatsApp platform said in its tweet.

A few hours later, it resolved the issue and the connectivity was back. “and we're back, happy chatting!" it added.

Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 06:18 AM IST
