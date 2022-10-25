WhatsApp down: Here are popular alternatives you can rely on

WhatsApp down: Here are popular alternatives you can rely on2 min read . 02:47 PM IST
- WhatsApp faced its ‘longest-ever’ outage today, leaving users to look for alternative solutions to the messaging app. Here are some alternatives.
Instant messaging app WhatsApp faced its ‘longest-ever’ outage today, leaving users to look for alternative solutions to the messaging app. The services were down for users in India as well as other countries who were unable to send or receive messages through the app. While the services are now restored, we have curated a list of WhatsApp alternatives that can come handy.
Telegram
Telegram is a popular WhatsApp alternative with more than 550 million monthly active users. Similar to WhatsApp, the platform offers end-to-end encryption, along with the ability to create groups for up to 200,000 people or channels. The app also has a web version and is among the world's top 10 most downloaded apps with over 500 million active users.
Signal
Signal is another WhatsApp alternative that offers a free, privacy-focused messaging service. The app is available for both Apple iPhone and Android devices. It can also be accessed via desktop. The platform comes with features such as disappearing messages, group chats, ability to make voice and video calls along with end-to-end encryption.
Discord
Another popular alternative to WhatsApp is Discord. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store as well as Apple App Store. It allows users to send messages, GIFs, images as well documents to other users. There is a web version of the app and can be accessed von Windows, Linux and macOS.
Viber
Viber is a private messaging service that offers end-to-end encryption in calls, messages and shared media. The platform also allows users to make international calls to non-viber users at nominal rates. Available features include file sharing, video and voice calls, backup to Google Drive and more.
Threema
Threema is an open source platform which allows users to make end-to-end encrypted voice and video calls. The instant messaging app that allows users to create an 8-digit ID. Users do not need to use their own phone number to connect with other users. Chats on Threema can be password-protecting.
