WhatsApp down in India: Online status, privacy settings face issues

New Delhi: WhatsApp went down on Friday evening for millions of users in India and elsewhere who reported issues with privacy settings as well as last seen online status not working.

According to outage monitor portal Down Detector, there was a 66 per cent spike in WhatsApp down reports, with last seen online status not working for them as well as 28 per cent reporting connection issues.

Both Android and iOS WhatsApp users took to Twitter to report the issues.

"WhatsApp is experiencing issues when updating privacy settings," tweeted WaBetainfo which tracks new features in Beta versions of the messasing app.

"Has anyone else's 'last seen' on WhatsApp been automatically turned off and can't turn it back on?!" one user tweeted.

"Does anyone know what's going on with #whatsapp?" tweeted another. Even Mumbai Police chimed in.

What’s up Mumbai? No ‘last seen at’ hassles here! If you are ‘typing’ a concern you will find us 'online' and ‘replying’ to you 24/7 #AlwaysUpForMumbai #MumbaiFirst — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 19, 2020





Facebook or WhatsApp were yet to comment on the outage.

On June 16, Facebook, Messenger and Instagram suffered outages in various parts of the world, and Instagram users were not able to post direct messages.

In the first week of April, Facebook and Instagram went down for the PC and desktop users in the UK.

On April 2, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for millions of users in North and South America and Europe.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated