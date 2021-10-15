OPEN APP
Home >Technology >App News >WhatsApp Dussehra stickers: Here's how Android smartphone users can download them
Listen to this article

WhatsApp easily surpasses other instant messaging applications in terms of the overall user base. This also translates to a massive number of people sharing festive season wishes on the app. WhatsApp stickers are one such way to convey wishes on Dussehra. 

How can users get their hands on the latest Dussehra stickers 

  • The user can go straight to the Google Play Store and simply type ‘Dussehra 2021 WhatsApp stickers’ in the search bar. The user will then see some apps listed on the store
  • The user can then click on the relevant app and install it on their device
  • Once installed, the user can then go to the app and select all the stickers they like. 
  • The user will then have the option to add these stickers to their preferred messaging application (in this instance WhatsApp)
  • The new stickers can then be found in WhatsApp's sticker section

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout