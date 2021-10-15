Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >App News >WhatsApp Dussehra stickers: Here's how Android smartphone users can download them

WhatsApp Dussehra stickers: Here's how Android smartphone users can download them

Premium
WhatsApp Dussehra stickers can be downloaded via Google Play Store
1 min read . 10:52 AM IST Livemint

  • WhatsApp users can get the latest Dussehra or Diwali stickers on the platform by following some simple steps

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WhatsApp easily surpasses other instant messaging applications in terms of the overall user base. This also translates to a massive number of people sharing festive season wishes on the app. WhatsApp stickers are one such way to convey wishes on Dussehra. 

WhatsApp easily surpasses other instant messaging applications in terms of the overall user base. This also translates to a massive number of people sharing festive season wishes on the app. WhatsApp stickers are one such way to convey wishes on Dussehra. 

How can users get their hands on the latest Dussehra stickers 

How can users get their hands on the latest Dussehra stickers 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

  • The user can go straight to the Google Play Store and simply type ‘Dussehra 2021 WhatsApp stickers’ in the search bar. The user will then see some apps listed on the store
  • The user can then click on the relevant app and install it on their device
  • Once installed, the user can then go to the app and select all the stickers they like. 
  • The user will then have the option to add these stickers to their preferred messaging application (in this instance WhatsApp)
  • The new stickers can then be found in WhatsApp's sticker section

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

E-tailers clock $4.6 billion in the first week of festi ...

Premium

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Offers on OnePlus, R ...

Premium

Facebook announces first-ever gaming event in India. Ch ...

Premium

Android users alert! Some Google Play Store apps are do ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!