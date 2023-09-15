WhatsApp is reportedly considering adding ads to its chat app as its parent company, Meta, looks for ways to increase revenue.

Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp, refuted the media reports on Friday suggesting that the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is considering alternative methods to increase revenue through the introduction of advertisements.

Previously, a FT report suggested that Meta owned WhatsApp is considering adding ads to its chat app as the parent company is looking for ways to increase revenue.

However, Cathcart took it to X and announced the claims of WhatsApp exploring ads to its chat app being false. In his latest post, attaching the FT story, he said, "This @FT story is false. We aren't doing this. Also it looks like you misspelled Brian's name…"

FT earlier reported that teams at Meta have been discussing whether to show ads in lists of conversations with contacts on the WhatsApp chat screen, but no final decisions have been made, as per sources close to the development informed the publication.

The report also stated that Meta was also considering adding a subscription fee to use the app ad-free but many company insiders voiced against it. However, all such claims have been denied by WhatsApp.

(This is a developing news)