WhatsApp features: Always mute, new storage UI, more rolling out for Beta users

WhatsApp keeps updating its social messaging app for a more streamlines, easy messaging experience for its over 2 billion users. In the latest move, the Facebook-owned social messaging app has released a bevy a features for its Android Beta users, which is likely to roll out as stable versions soon.

Among the new features introduced, WhatsApp has now enabled one of its much-anticipated features "Always mute". The feature is currently rolling out as Beta version, according to WABetaInfo, a blog that tracks the latest updates on WhatsApp. The other features that is available for Beta users of the app are a new Storage Usage UI and its tools, and Media Guidelines. All these features are in WhatsApp 2.20.201.10 beta for Android and are yet to be rolled out for all users in a stable release.

Here is a lowdown on all the new WhatsApp features that re likely to release soon:

Always Mute:

According to WABetaInfo reports, WhatsApp finally released Always Mute option for its Beta users. The feature is self-explanatory as it essentially replaces the time limit for muting a particular chat or a group. After the release of the feature, users can mute a chat indefinitely instead of the maximum limit of 1 year. This is a blessing in disguise for all those annoying chats that you never want to indulge with but would be too rude to block.

WABetaInfo notes that if it does not appear immediately in your Beta version, it should be enabled within a few days.

New Storage UI look:

WhatsApp has also updated its storage UI look for Beta users. According to the blog, the roll out began in past beta, but at that time the roll out was slow and not many people received the redesign. With the current beta for Android, several users are now reportedly receiving the feature.

Media Guidlines:

There is also another feature rolling out for Beta users called Media guidelines. In this, as reported by the blog, users can enable guides to align stickers, GIFs etc as well as texts while putting up a WhatsApp story.

Voice and Video Call enhancement:

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on hiding Voice and Video Call buttons in chats with Verified Business accounts. They are disappeared from Contact Info too. Those buttons are still available if you tap the profile icon in the chat and contact list. "We don’t know if it’s intentional or what, but apparently call buttons are unavailable for verified business accounts in the chat," the blog notes.

