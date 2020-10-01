WhatsApp features: Always mute, new storage UI, more rolling out for Beta users

Among the new features introduced, WhatsApp has now enabled one of its much-anticipated features "Always mute". The feature is currently rolling out as Beta version, according to WABetaInfo, a blog that tracks the latest updates on WhatsApp. The other features that is available for Beta users of the app are a new Storage Usage UI and its tools, and Media Guidelines. All these features are in WhatsApp 2.20.201.10 beta for Android and are yet to be rolled out for all users in a stable release.