WhatsApp keeps releasing and testing new features in order to provide a seamless experience to its 2-billion plus users. Thus, the instant messaging application has introduces a slew of features in Beta version that may soon be released for users.

From new ringtone for group calls to advanced search option, the Facebook-owned company has a number of features in store for its users.

However, some of these features are still under-development and the company has not officially announced the release but reports suggest they will be out soon.

Here is a lowdown on major updates of WhatsApp new features:

Advanced search option: WhatsApp has introduced Advanced Search mode that was first spotted by WABetaInfo, a website that posts regular WhatsApp updates. With this feature, users would be able to quickly search the message type that they have sent to their contacts by using this mode. For example, the user would be able to quickly see all the shared images, GIFs, or videos that you have sent via this feature. Also, if you have WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp is rolling out this mode for certain beta testers.

New ringtone for group calls: Available on Android currently, WhatsApp is said to be testing a new ringtone for group calls. The new ringtone for Group Calls is available with the 2.20.198.11 update, WABetaInfo said.

If you don’t see the update on the Play Store, please refresh the Google Play Store in some time, the blog stated.

New animation feature for stickers: The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform has also introduced a new animation mode for its stickers. According to reports, the fresh addition in animation of stickers will let it play in a loop up to 8 times. Long animated stickers will have a lesser loop time. The new update in the animation is likely to make the experience richer for stickers users. With the 2.20.198.11 update, the feature should be available for everyone now.

Improved UI for voice calls: WhatsApp has also improved the user interface (UI) of the voice calls for its users. It is still under development, but once released the new UI will have buttons which will be to the bottom of the display.

Disappearing or expiring messages:

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks the latest updates on WhatsApp’s beta version, has re-spotted a feature that allows users to send text messages that disappear after a set period of time. When the feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo, there were no details provided to the user. However, the latest update shows that WhatsApp maybe closing up to the final version of the feature. WhatsApp might soon introduce the feature in the future updates.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via