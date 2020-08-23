WhatsApp features: New ringtone for group calls, advanced search coming soon

Advanced search option: WhatsApp has introduced Advanced Search mode that was first spotted by WABetaInfo, a website that posts regular WhatsApp updates. With this feature, users would be able to quickly search the message type that they have sent to their contacts by using this mode. For example, the user would be able to quickly see all the shared images, GIFs, or videos that you have sent via this feature. Also, if you have WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp is rolling out this mode for certain beta testers.