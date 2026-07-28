WhatsApp finally lets you make audio and video calls from your web browser - Check other latest updates

WhatsApp now lets you make calls using its web app, global head of WhatsApp Kunal Shah announced on Tuesday (28 July). “WhatsApp calls now work in your browser. Your 47 open Chrome tabs finally got company that's actually useful.”, Shah wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post, attaching an image with Mark Zuckerberg.

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The update is part of a broader rollout of new calling features aimed at making the platform more flexible across devices. Alongside browser-based calling, WhatsApp is introducing call transfers, a waiting room for group calls, faster high-definition video and improved noise suppression.

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WhatsApp calls now work in web browsers Until now, WhatsApp voice and video calls were only available through the smartphone application or the dedicated desktop client. With the latest update, users can initiate and receive both individual and group calls directly from WhatsApp Web without downloading additional software.

The browser version also includes a dedicated Calls tab, giving users access to recent calls, favourites and call history, while supporting familiar features such as screen sharing and reactions.

Browser calling aims to make WhatsApp more accessible In a blog post published on July 28, WhatsApp said the browser-based experience is designed for users who cannot install desktop applications or simply prefer working within a web browser.

"Web Calling: You can now make and receive audio and video calls, both one-on-one and group, directly from WhatsApp Web. No app download required."

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The company said the feature would benefit a wide range of users.

"Whether you're a college student on a shared computer, using a work laptop that doesn't allow app downloads, or simply prefer your browser, you can jump on a call without leaving the browser you're already on. You'll have access to features available on your other devices including screen sharing, reactions, and a dedicated Calls tab with your full call history and favorites, all from your browser."

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WhatsApp added that browser-based calls will retain the same privacy protections as its other platforms.

"Your calls on the web are end-to-end encrypted with no time limits and at no cost. It’s the same private experience you expect from WhatsApp."

New WhatsApp features include call transfer, waiting room,QuickHD The browser calling rollout is accompanied by several new tools intended to improve the overall calling experience.

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One of the most significant additions is Call Transfer, which allows users to move an ongoing group call from one device to another without disconnecting. A call started on a smartphone or tablet can be seamlessly transferred to WhatsApp Web or the desktop application when switching to a larger screen, or moved back to a mobile device when leaving.

WhatsApp has also introduced Waiting Room, giving hosts greater control over participants joining group calls. When a call link is created with approval enabled, invitees will remain in a waiting room until admitted by the organiser.

Also Read | Meta offers AI rival chatbots limited free WhatsApp access, sources say

Video quality has also received an upgrade through QuickHD, which enables high-definition video within the first few seconds of a call instead of gradually improving over time.

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Another new addition is Noise Suppression, which reduces background sounds during calls to improve voice clarity. The setting can be turned on or off during an active call.

WhatsApp says rollout to continue in coming weeks WhatsApp said the new features would become available gradually across supported devices.

“These features are rolling out gradually and will be available to everyone soon. We hope they make your WhatsApp calling even simpler to use.”

Also Read | Why Meta is betting $4.5 billion on Kunal Shah and Cred

The announcement comes shortly after WhatsApp opened reservations for usernames, another feature expected to expand how users connect on the platform. Once usernames are fully rolled out, users will be able to contact one another across platforms without sharing their phone numbers, signalling Meta's continued push to evolve WhatsApp beyond a traditional messaging application.

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