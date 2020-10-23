WhatsApp finally rolls out 'Always Mute' option: How to enable

The Mute notifications have one more interesting feature to it. The Android version of the app also gives you an option to "Show Notifications" even after you mute it. This means that albeit the chat will be muted and no pop-up notification will show on the screen, the message will still show on the drop-down menu of the main notification panel of Android phones. This facility is, however, not available for iPhone users as no such message reflects after enabling the mute option on iOS.