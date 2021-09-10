WhatsApp rolled out multi-device support for beta testers last month in one of the biggest updates for the application in recent years. The feature allows users to access their WhatsApp account on different devices even when the primary device is not connected to the internet. However, some users have been facing difficulties with deleting chats.

While using multi-device feature, deleting chats from a device does not remove them from WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp Desktop. This happens because the chats are deleted only from the device you're using and not the desktop version of the application.

Now WhatsApp is working on a fix for this issue. The Facebook-owned messaging platform is testing a new feature to sync chat deletion across devices, reported WABetaInfo.

After selecting messages to delete, users will be informed that the messages will be removed from this device and other devices using the latest version of WhatsApp.

The feature is currently under development and will be rolled for beta testers first in a future update.

WhatsApp multi-device support is available for users affiliated with the application's beta programme on Android and iOS. The multi-device beta is an opt-in program that gives you early access to try a new version of WhatsApp for Web, Desktop, and Portal.

WhatsApp is also planning to change its privacy settings to allow users to hide their profile picture, last seen and ‘About’ from specific people. As of now, the application allows users to choose from ‘Everyone’, ‘My Contacts’ and ‘Nobody’ when selecting the privacy settings for their account. It will now be adding the option of ‘My Contacts Except…’ to the privacy settings.

