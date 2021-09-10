WhatsApp fixing this issue with multi-device feature. See details

WhatsApp is also planning to change its privacy settings to allow users to hide their profile picture, last seen and ‘About’ from specific people. As of now, the application allows users to choose from ‘Everyone’, ‘My Contacts’ and ‘Nobody’ when selecting the privacy settings for their account. It will now be adding the option of ‘My Contacts Except…’ to the privacy settings.

