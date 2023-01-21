WhatsApp for iOS update rolls out ‘Search by Date Feature’

WhatsApp, a Meta owned instant messaging platform, has received a stable update for iPhone users. Now the iOS users can search for messages by date. This update has been made available to the iOS users on the Apple App store. The new update lets users drop and drag images, videos and more media from other apps in the Meta owned app and share it with other users on WhatsApp in chat messages. As of now some users have received the update and it is expected to be rolled out for all the iOS users soon.

The instant messaging platform WhatsApp and voice-over-IP platform have introduced the latest update with the build number 23.1.75 on the Apple App Store. It will let users search and find specific media in chat messages by date. Moreover, the update will also introduce a drag and drop feature between other apps for documents, images and videos that the user wishes to share through WhatsApp.

It is notable that the update can be spotted for some users only as of now. It is expected that the update will be rolled out for all the iOS users soon.

Meanwhile, Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp may soon allow users to share photos with other contacts in the original quality. At present, images shared via WhatsApp get compressed, resulting in grainy photos. But, according to WaBetaInfo, the company is working on the ability to send photos in original quality. WaBetaInfo is an online website which tracks upcoming features of WhatsApp.

The platform discovered the feature in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.2.11 update. As per the report, the messaging app plans to add a new setting icon within the drawing tool header. The new icon will allow users to configure image quality, including their original quality. This will give them more control over the quality of photos.

The new WhatsApp feature is currently under development. It is expected to be rolled out with an update in the future. It was recently reported that WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to block users within the chat list and from notifications. The app is reportedly adding two new entry points to block users.