WhatsApp for iOS update rolls out ‘Search by Date Feature’

WhatsApp, a Meta owned instant messaging platform, has received a stable update for iPhone users. Now the iOS users can search for messages by date. This update has been made available to the iOS users on the Apple App store. The new update lets users drop and drag images, videos and more media from other apps in the Meta owned app and share it with other users on WhatsApp in chat messages. As of now some users have received the update and it is expected to be rolled out for all the iOS users soon.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}