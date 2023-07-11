Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has started rolling out a modified interface for iOS users. As reported by WaBetaInfo - the online website which tracks new and upcoming features on WhatsApp , iOS users can now see a translucent tab bar and navigation bar.

According to it, WhatsApp for iOS 23.13.80 is marked as a compatible update. Although the official changelog from the App Store doesn’t mention news regarding the interface, the report confirms that this is widely rolling out to users on the stable release.

To check whether the translucent bar feature is available to you or not, simply update the WhatsApp app on your iPhone from the app store. You may need to restart the app to activate the changes. You need to open any section of the app to see if the translucent effect is available.

The report further states that the redesigned interface may not be available for all users at once. It may have a gradual rollout with many users receiving it over the coming weeks.

In other news, WhatsApp is getting a new, redesigned sticker and GIF picker. As per the report, the latest feature introduces the ability to scroll the picker upwards, allowing users to conveniently access a larger grid of items. With the new update, the buttons for accessing the GIF, sticker, and avatar sections have also been relocated. There are also redesigned tabs, ensuring clear navigation. Further, WhatsApp has improved the categorization of avatar packs and offers users a larger set of avatar stickers. With the extended picker view, users can experiment with an enhanced experience by searching for GIFs and stickers better, the WaBetaInfo report says.

The redesigned sticker and GIF picker is rolling out to everyone with WhatsApp for iOS 23.13.78 update. It is available for download on the Apple App Store.