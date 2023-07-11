WhatsApp for iPhone gets translucent bar: Check details inside1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 10:41 AM IST
WhatsApp for iOS is rolling out a modified interface with translucent tab and navigation bars, and a redesigned sticker and GIF picker. The update is gradually rolling out to users over the coming weeks.
Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has started rolling out a modified interface for iOS users. As reported by WaBetaInfo - the online website which tracks new and upcoming features on WhatsApp, iOS users can now see a translucent tab bar and navigation bar.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×